“Arrogant” Josh Warrington getting under Carl Frampton’s skin

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-1 (15) has accused rival Josh Warrington 27-0 (6) of arrogance ahead of their clash at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England of December 22.

“I think I am a pretty laid back person and I don’t necessarily have a dislike for Josh Warrington,” Frampton told The Boxing Podcast.

“But I think there is something bubbling beneath the surface and he is a bit more arrogant than he lets on. It is just a few things that I have seen recently and it is starting to seep out.

“Maybe he is getting a wee bit carried away with this world title and fair play to him because he is a world champion and he is entitled to be proud of that.

“He is getting a bit too carried away though and I think there is a bit of arrogance in there somewhere that he is trying his best to keep away from the public.

“It is just a few wee things that he’s said. He’s said he’s going to knock me out and he doesn’t need to say that.

“It is a bit of an outrageous comment coming from a guy who’s had as many knockout wins as I’ve had world title fights. I don’t think he needed to say that.

“Also just a few little things that he’s said and done. I feel there is arrogance bubbling under the surface.”

Frampton said that he will be aiming to ignore Warrington’s taunts to concentrate on his own game plan for the fight.

“I’ll just do what I’ve always done and I’ll respect opponents if I’m respected. I take it all with a pinch of salt and carry on thinking about myself and my own performance,” he said.

“I don’t get to caught up in it all, but we’ll see, as it gets closer and he gets a bit more on edge he may say a few things that aren’t that savoury. It doesn’t bother me.”