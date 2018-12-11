Deontay Wilder planning on stacking on the pounds ahead of Tyson Fury rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) made the surprise announcement this week that he is planning on stacking on the pounds ahead of his planned rematch with Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) early in the new year.

Ahead of their controversial draw at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on December 1 the ‘Bronze Bomber’ weighed in at 212½-pounds while the ‘Gypsy King’ scaled 256½-pounds – a difference of 45-pounds.

The 33-year-old WBC heavyweight champion conceded they will be addressing the weight difference in their next training camp.

“Yeah, we gonna adjust the weight,” he said in an article published by Give Me Sport. “We gonna do a lot of things. You know, especially with the weight. Because these guys have out-weighed me the majority of my career.

“You know, I never worried about weight because I have the power to substitute for it. I have devastating power that these guys don’t have. So I never worried about weight, because I felt like weight is just an image.”

It comes after Wilder admitted that weight has never been an issue in the past and that he always relied on his punching power to get him out of difficult spots.

“At the end of the day, how many times, over and over again, have guys out-weighed me and they were left on their back? None of them could put me on my back, being so [light] of a fighter,” he said.

“That’ll just tell you everything. These guys can’t put me on the ground, but I can put them on the ground and I know that.”

Wilder revealed he is targeting 245-pounds for his next fight, more than 30-pounds heavier than what he weighed in at for the Fury bout.

“My goal was always to be 245. That’s what my goal has always been,” he said.

“But somebody’s gonna get hurt. If weight brings big-man power, and I already had the power and the speed, somebody gonna get hurt.”