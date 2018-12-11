Freddie Roach critical of Ben Davison’s corner instructions in Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Veteran coach Freddie Roach has criticised Tyson Fury’s young trainer Ben Davison for his tactics in his WBC heavyweight title challenge against champion Deontay Wilder earlier this month.

The 58-year-old was part of the corner team for the high-profile clash at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on December 1.

In an interview with Fox Sports’ program ‘Fair Game’, Roach said he wanted to Fury go for the knockout while Davison encouraged his charge to stay on the defensive.

“I’m more of an offensive coach, I’m very aggressive, and I was a little bit disappointed with the corner work because Ben was telling him to feint, feint and step back and I said to him ‘why are you telling him to step back? Let this guy fight. He can get rid of this guy’,” said Roach.

“We haven’t spoken about it yet but we’re going to have a meeting. I think he was very safe.

“[He said] ‘don’t take chances’. I said ‘wait a minute… don’t take chances? You’re in the boxing ring. You took a chance when you signed the contract for the fight’.”

Roach was adamant Fury missed his opportunity to score an impressive knockout victory by not stepping on the gas when he had Wilder hurt.

“Yes, I do [had he been more offensive]. He hurt him a couple of times and I was disappointed he didn’t get a chance to finish him,” said Roach.

“It’s funny, Ben gave the exact same instruction to the 126 lbs fighter as he did the heavyweight fighter, so I said ‘wait… why are you treating these people the same?’ These fighters know each other, but they’re not the same. His instructions were the same and choreographed for both guys, so I was a little disappointed.

“He did a great job with the conditioning, the weight loss and all that, and he’s only a 26-year-old kid.”

It remains to be seen if his comments will create a rift within the Fury camp but Roach is confident he will be part of discussion for the rematch in the new year.

“Possibly. Me, Tyson and his brothers spoke about it and said ‘let’s all go home and enjoy Christmas, we’ll have a meeting in the UK or America with each other’, and we left it at that,” he said.