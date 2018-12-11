Jarrell Miller is the number one heavyweight in America, says Dmitry Salita

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) is the number one heavyweight in America, according to his promoter Dmitry Salita.

The former junior welterweight and welterweight contender was unimpressed with Deontay Wilder’s performance against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on December 1 that ended in a controversial draw.

“I think Jarrell, just on a pure skill boxing level, would have beaten both of those guys on that night,” Salita said. To Sky Sports. “I feel that Jarrell is the best American heavyweight in the world.

“The two biggest fights in boxing – I think Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are glued to one another for the near future, until they have a rematch. Miller versus Joshua is the next biggest fight. I don’t know in which order it goes, but those are two big, big fights in the heavyweight division.”

Salido, who is looking to get the unbeaten American back in the ring early in the new year, insists that his charge is only going to continue to improve.

“It’s looking very likely that it’s going to be in the early part of next year. One of the things about Jarrell that he’s shown is that he’s getting better with each fight. It’s scary to think how much better he’s going to get,” he said.

“Jarrell has shown his desire to fight the best available champions and contenders. The key word here is available. We’re going to go wholly to that plan, that formula, fighting the best available fighters in the world.”

Anthony Joshua, the unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion, is still looking for a dance partner for his April 13 ring return at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Salita wants Miller to be in the opposing corner when the first bell rings.

“For Anthony Joshua, that’s the biggest fight to be made,” he said. “On a pure boxing level, that’s the biggest fight. That’s the biggest fight in the heavyweight division. One of the biggest fights in boxing, Jarrell Miller against Anthony Joshua, no doubt about it.”