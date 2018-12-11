Justin Fortune sees Manny Pacquiao stopping Adrien Broner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Justin Fortune says that Adrien Broner will be in too deep when he takes on Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand on Las Vegas, Nevada on January 19.

The long-time strength and conditioning coach of the 39-year-old Philippines senator insisted the fight would see Pacquiao score back-to-back knockouts for the first times in more than nine years.

“Broner is different. He is a counterpuncher. I see Manny stopping him,” Fortune told Powercast Sports.

The key to victory, according to the Los Angeles-based Australian, will be Pacquiao’s speed and power.

“I see Manny winning for sure because I don’t see Broner handling Pacquiao’s speed and power,” he said.

“You also have to remember when these guys say they can beat Manny they don’t really realise how hard he hits and how fast he punches. So when you put those together, the speed and the power, look at his last 10 opponents.

“Look at their faces after the fights. They look like they have been through a bloody war, battered! It’s different.”

In his last fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July, Pacquiao scored his first knockout in nine years when he stopped tough Argentine Lucas Matthysse in seven rounds.

“Broner’s not (Lucas) Matthysse, he’s not Floyd (Mayweather). He’s not any of those guys. I think he dogs it (out) but Manny overwhelms him,” Fortune said.

Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight title to Australian Jeff Horn in July last year. In the aftermath, Pacquiao sacked his coach of 15-years Freddie Roach, who is being re-installed in an oversight role for this fight.