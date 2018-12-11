Oscar De La Hoya praises the heavyweights, says Canelo Alvarez will call the shots in Gennady Golovkin rematch negotiations

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has praised Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) and Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) for their heart-stopping 12 round draw for the WBC heavyweight title in Los Angeles earlier this month but says the standard-bearer for the division is Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21).

In an interview with ESPN the Golden Boy Promotions boss pointed to the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion as the man to beat.

“(The best) to look at is Anthony Joshua. I think so. After watching Wilder and Fury I have mad respect for them, both guys,” De La Hoya said.

“Because look, I mean these guys were throwing bombs. I mean come on, Fury goes down, referee is counting him out and all of a sudden you see the freaking undertaker getting up. It was crazy!

“So mad respect to both guys. I think Wilder did a great job, Fury did a great job but the gate keeper in that division is Anthony Joshua.”

De La Hoya’s comments come as TMZ Sports published quotes about a proposed third fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin. Their first two fights resulted in a controversial draw and an equally controversial points victory for the popular Mexican.

“I haven’t even spoken to GGG, I haven’t even spoken to his handlers. I have that date for Canelo and that’s it,” De La Hoya said.

“Is he gonna fight GGG again? Yeah, whenever we say he’s gonna fight him again. We call the shots now. Canelo beat him so if he’s gonna fight him it’s gonna be when we say.”

De La Hoya went on to say that there are other names in the mix, including Billy Joe Saunders, Daniel Jacobs and the Charlo brothers.

“They’re all gonna get it,” De La Hoya said. “Canelo fights the best.”

Before those fights can happen Alvarez will need to get past WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding 27-1 (15) who he will face at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday night.