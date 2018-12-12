Casey Morton Looks to Capture WBO Asia Pacific Title in China This Saturday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated female super flyweight Casey “Lady Hawaiian Punch” Morton (7-0-3 1KO), will be fighting for her second title as she faces Jutamas Jitpong (4-2 2KOs) for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific Female Super Flyweight Title. The 10-round bout will take place this Saturday, December 8th, at the Yubei Sport Center in Yubei, China.

“I am excited to fight for my second WBO Asia Pacific Female title!” said Casey Morton. “I won the WBO Asia Pacific flyweight title earlier this year, so to get another title before the year over is a dream come true. I want to fight the best, I don’t want easy fights and I want to prove that I am a true champion.”

“Casey Morton is an amazing boxer who packs a featherweight punch in a flyweight frame,” said manager Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I don’t see many flyweights surviving all ten-rounds with her after she moved up in weight to super flyweight. She is a star and we are excited to work with her.”

See Also

“I am super grateful for all of my opportunities but want to give all glory to God, as well as my team, including my manager Greg Hannley and everyone at SNAC System. I’m grateful to Victor Conte for the high-level training he provides and I will show my ability come fight night.”