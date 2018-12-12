Daniel Jacobs calls out Canelo Alvarez

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

This Saturday night, from Madison Square Garden in New York, two-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will move up in weight to face off with WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding. The Canelo vs. Fielding fight will take place on the DAZN streaming app as well as being featured on Sky Sports in the UK.

Canelo is the biggest star in the sport at the moment and there will be several interest spectators in the arena when he fights this weekend. One of those men is IBF middleweight champion Danny Jacobs, who is hoping for a showdown with the Mexican superstar

Jacobs became a two-time champion this past October inside of the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden with a victory over the very tough Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Canelo presently holds the WBA and WBC titles following his win over Gennady Golovkin in their rematch this past September, and he will likely be returning to the ring in May following the Fielding matchup. But instead of a trilogy showdown with Golovkin, Jacobs hopes it is him who lands that assignment.

“I’ll be there front and center on Saturday night,” Jacobs said recently. “It’s no secret that my focus is on Canelo. There is no other fight in boxing I want right now more than him.”

Jacobs, who also fought Golovkin and gave him a great battle in March of last year, believes his recent victory is more than enough to land him the opportunity.

“I did what I had to do and beat Derevyanchenko, a guy nobody wanted to fight and claimed a piece of the Middleweight crown,” said Jacobs. “Now it’s time to unify. I believe that I am the best Middleweight in the world, and he thinks he is, so let’s put it all on the line.”

Fans and media in attendance can expect Jacobs to confront Canelo after the matchup if the Mexican superstar is successful vs. Fielding. Jacobs feels it is a fight with him that is the biggest in the division, not a third fight with Golovkin.

“This is not only the absolute biggest fight to be made in the division, but one of the biggest in all of boxing,” said Jacobs. “As long as he takes care of business on Saturday night I’m ready to go. Let’s give the fans and the sport of boxing what they want and let’s get this done for May 4.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who promotes Jacobs, as well as Fielding, has an exclusive agreement with DAZN, and he is also on board with the fight.

“I’m rooting for a Rocky Fielding win this Saturday,and when Canelo returns to Middleweight, the fight for May is the Canelo vs. Jacobs unification,” said Hearn. “After Danny’s great fight with GGG and his IBF victory in October, it’s a fight he wants and one he believes he wins. He will be there on Saturday with among the star-studded crowd watching very closely.”

And it surely is a fight the boxing fans would appreciate.