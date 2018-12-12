Kofi Donker chats about his career to date and future plans

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Ringnews24.com: What was your main inspiration in getting involved in boxing?

“Basically, when I was about 10, I saw Mike Tyson in Brixton when he was due to fight Julius Francis in January 2000. A family friend took me to Brixton and I guess so many others did the same, it was mad! Too many people mobbed him so Tyson was taking to the nearest police station and he was hanging out the window with a megaphone talking to everyone and everyone went crazy, I’d never seen anything like it! I started training soon after that and met a really good coach, Steve Roach, that I could look up to and ask for guidance. I started boxing in amateur competitions and went up against some tough kids that were far more experienced than me, but then a friend said something that stuck with me, that if I kept with it then soon I’d catch up to those guys beating me and overtake them myself, which started happening, and I did alright, I won around 30 from 40 bouts.”

Ringnews24.com: You are currently (1-0), what are your thoughts on how your career is progressing so far?

See Also

“I wanted to have been at 2-0 right now and fighting again in the New Year, but I’ve got an injury that I’m nursing at the moment, so am now resting up which is frustrating for me. I’ve had to completely switch off from boxing and not think about it while I’m resting.”

Ringnews24.com: Do you always stay in shape between fights?

“Yeah, as much as possible, usually I don’t stop I just keep training and just lower the intensity. I stay in gym working on skills all the time. Right now, is the only time in a long time I’ve had to pull back on anything while I’m recovering from injury.”

Ringnews24.com: Who is the toughest opponent you have fought to date?

“It was Ivan Godor on my professional debut. Although he wasn’t the best fighter I’ve ever been in with, he was the hardest to nail clean, which gave me a good lesson for what life is like in the pros.”

Ringnews24.com: What is the toughest part about being a professional boxer?

“I think you’ve got to love boxing, you’ve got to love everything that you do. Making weight isn’t that enjoyable, of course, and sometimes you have to sacrifice a lot like not going out, not eating or enjoying yourself, you don’t have a social life but you kind of adapt to all of that over the years. Ticket sales is hard, even though I done ok for my pro debut and didn’t have to promote it too hard, there was still things that frustrated you, like people that wanted to buy two days before the fight and you have tell them it doesn’t work like that but they don’t understand. Even though I put it out there way before the fight what date it was, they only sell in the last two weeks. I weren’t really stressing but people don’t understand you won’t be able to box unless you sell a certain amount. The other thing is the average man on the street knows nothing about boxing! Football and other sports there are, people know enough about but no one knows anything about boxing and they come out with some crazy shit and you just want to strangle them!”

Ringnews24.com: What would you say is your biggest win to date?

“My pro debut against Godor at the York Hall. I had well over 100 fans cheering me on, it was great!”

Ringnews24.com: What fight taught you the most as a boxer?

“The fight with Godor because it was a learning curve to see how hard it is nail to someone clean in the pros.”

Ringnews24.com: Are there any plans to fight for any titles soon?

“I want to fight four times in 2019 and be in a position to challenge for titles in the following year.”

Ringnews24.com: What are your dreams to achieve in the sport?

“The same as every other fighter lacing up the gloves and that’s to be winning titles and boxing in big venues, the same dream as every other fighter.”

Ringnews24.com: Where would your dream venue be?

“Madison Square Garden or somewhere in Vegas. Now though, to be fair, it’s also a dream to fight in places here like the O2 or Wembley, we are putting on some huge fight nights at the moment. But the pinnacle would be Vegas or the Garden for the history.”

Ringnews24.com: What do you want to be remembered by when you eventually retire?

“Basically, being a skilled craftsman of the sport. You want to be known as being good at your profession no matter what that profession is, whether you’re a boxer, footballer or a plumber! Skills pay the bills; that’s in any profession, the more skilled you are the more you get work and get paid! I want to be recognised for my skills but also want to be known for being in exciting fights.”

Ringnews24.com: If you could fight any boxer from history, dead or alive, who would you want to fight?

“Erik Morales! That would be a violent fight! A very exciting, vicious fight!”

Ringnews24.com: What is going on with your boxing career now – can you tell readers when, where and against whom you will be fighting next?

“I’m injured at the moment so I can’t tell the readers yet but it will be some time in 2019, and the earlier the better.”

Follow Kofi on Instagram: @poisonkofi

Follow Kofi on Facebook: Kofi Official Facebook

Kofi would like to thank his sponsors: Thomas Welch & Sons and PR Manager Tim Rickson

Interview Credit: Tim Rickson