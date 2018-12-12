TwitterFacebook

Middleweight Aslambek ‘The Hulk’ Idigov Returns to Action

12 December 2018
Salita promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

On Tuesday, December 18, inside the Pyramid in Kazan, Russia, WBO #13 super middleweight Aslambek “The Hulk” Idigov will stay active with a 10-round showdown against rugged Russian veteran Konstantin “The Volga Cossack” Piternov.

Idigov (14-0, 6 KOs) is a 5’ 8” bull with pinpoint accuracy. This will be the Idigov’s fourth fight this year since signing with Salita. The 23-year-old has been training mostly at the Kronk Gym in Detroit to prepare for his fights and the improvement has been remarkable.

“I had a great training camp and I look forward to putting it all on display December 18,” said Idigov. “I have a very experienced opponent in front of me, but my skills will show that I am ready for the elite in the division.”

See Also

Idogov is another of Salita Promotions’ “Beasts from the East” a growing stable of fighters from the former Soviet Bloc that includes Uzbekistan-born junior welterweight sensation Shohjahon “Shoh” Ergashev, undefeated world-ranked light heavyweight Umar Salamov, undefeated Kazakhstani junior welterweight showman Bakhtiyar Eyubov, undefeated heavyweight Apti Davtaev, undefeated Ukrainian-born ethnic Korean super bantamweight slugger Arnold Khegai, cruiserweight contender Alexey Zubov, undefeated women’s future champion Elena Savelyeva, top-rated bantamweight Nikolai Potapov, undefeated up-and-coming women’s prospect Elena Gradinar and undefeated heavyweight Izim Izbaki.

“Aslambek has shown tremendous improvement in his last several fights and I expect for him to finish the year out in a big way with an impressive victory on December 18,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita.

Read more articles about:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US