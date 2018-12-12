World’s Greatest Promoter, Don King, Makes Disadvantaged Families Happy During the Holiday Season With His Annual Christmas Turkey Giveaway

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The World’s Great Promoter, Don King, is at it again.

For the 60th year, King is helping disadvantaged families during the Christmas season as he holds his annual Christmas Turkey Giveaway covering from New York to Los Angeles encompassing 12 cities in nine different states beginning Thursday Dec. 13 and running through Monday, Dec. 17.

The architect and impresario behind the fabled The Rumble In the Jungle and Thrilla in Manila and countless other historic classic boxing events, King will donate $100,000 worth of turkeys in Cleveland, Nashville, New Jersey, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Fla., Deerfield Beach, Fla., Miami, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Las Vegas.

“We are here to help those in need,” said King. “We have been doing this for 60 years and it has always been about the people of this great country. God Bless America and Happy Holidays.”

Below is the schedule for King’s four-day turkey giveaway:

Thursday, Dec. 13

NEW JERSEY

Newark, N.J.

Paradise Baptist Church—Bishop Jethro James 8 a.m.

348 15th Avenue

Newark, N.J. 07103

Contact: Carolyn Kelly-Shabazz

Friday, Dec. 14

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles, Calif.

California Jazz and Blues Museum Noon

4317 Degnan Blvd.

Los Angeles, Calif 90008

Contacts: Barbara Martin – Charles Dudley

Jen’s Community Center 10 a.m.

Contacts: Issac Abdul – Rabbi Illwilan

FLORIDA

Palm Beach, Fla.

City of Mangonia Park – Mayor William H. Albury III 9 a.m.

1415 45th Street,

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Contacts: Addie Greene -Ken Metcalf

Deerfield Beach, Fla.

St. Paul’s Methodist Church – Rev. Robert Johnson 1 p.m.

244 SE 2nd Ave,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Contacts: Carolyn Lawson –Deacon John Moreland

Boca Raton, FL. 1 p.m.

Royal Palm Hearing Aid Center

244 SE 2nd Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Contact: Elissa Lejeune of Kiwanis Club of Boca Raton

DKP Offices

50 Fairway Drive,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Contact: DKP Offices

North Miami, Fla.

Griffin Community Center 3 p.m.

12220 Griffin Blvd.

North Miami, FL 33161

Contact: Hans Mardy

NEW YORK

National Action Network – House of Justice – Rev. Al Sharpton 8 a.m.

106 West 145th Street,

New York, NY 10039

Contact: Patrice Perry

Grace Baptist Church—Rev. Richardson 8 a.m.

Mt. Vernon, New York

PENNSYLVANIA

896 Sheridan Dr. 12 p.m.

Easton, PA 18405

Contact: Former Heavyweight Boxing World Champion – Larry Holmes

Saturday, Dec. 15

NEVADA

Church of the Lord Jesus – Pastor Oliver Jewel Victorian 8 a.m.

1260 Barlett Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Contact: Daphne Sanders

Monday, Dec. 17

OHIO

Call & Post 7 a.m.

11800 Shaker Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44120

Contact: Dale Edwards

TENNESSEE

New Season Church – Pastor Dwayne Lewis 12 p.m.

1900 S. Hamilton Rd.

Nashville, TN 37218

Contact: Jimmy Adams

VIRGINIA

First Baptist Church – Pastor Lou Bennett 12 p.m.

2590 Riverside Drive

Bassett, VA 24055

Contact: Jimmy Adams