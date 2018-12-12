World’s Greatest Promoter, Don King, Makes Disadvantaged Families Happy During the Holiday Season With His Annual Christmas Turkey Giveaway
The World’s Great Promoter, Don King, is at it again.
For the 60th year, King is helping disadvantaged families during the Christmas season as he holds his annual Christmas Turkey Giveaway covering from New York to Los Angeles encompassing 12 cities in nine different states beginning Thursday Dec. 13 and running through Monday, Dec. 17.
The architect and impresario behind the fabled The Rumble In the Jungle and Thrilla in Manila and countless other historic classic boxing events, King will donate $100,000 worth of turkeys in Cleveland, Nashville, New Jersey, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Fla., Deerfield Beach, Fla., Miami, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Las Vegas.
“We are here to help those in need,” said King. “We have been doing this for 60 years and it has always been about the people of this great country. God Bless America and Happy Holidays.”
Below is the schedule for King’s four-day turkey giveaway:
Thursday, Dec. 13
NEW JERSEY
Newark, N.J.
Paradise Baptist Church—Bishop Jethro James 8 a.m.
348 15th Avenue
Newark, N.J. 07103
Contact: Carolyn Kelly-Shabazz
Friday, Dec. 14
CALIFORNIA
Los Angeles, Calif.
California Jazz and Blues Museum Noon
4317 Degnan Blvd.
Los Angeles, Calif 90008
Contacts: Barbara Martin – Charles Dudley
Jen’s Community Center 10 a.m.
Contacts: Issac Abdul – Rabbi Illwilan
FLORIDA
Palm Beach, Fla.
City of Mangonia Park – Mayor William H. Albury III 9 a.m.
1415 45th Street,
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Contacts: Addie Greene -Ken Metcalf
Deerfield Beach, Fla.
St. Paul’s Methodist Church – Rev. Robert Johnson 1 p.m.
244 SE 2nd Ave,
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Contacts: Carolyn Lawson –Deacon John Moreland
Boca Raton, FL. 1 p.m.
Royal Palm Hearing Aid Center
244 SE 2nd Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Contact: Elissa Lejeune of Kiwanis Club of Boca Raton
DKP Offices
50 Fairway Drive,
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Contact: DKP Offices
North Miami, Fla.
Griffin Community Center 3 p.m.
12220 Griffin Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33161
Contact: Hans Mardy
NEW YORK
National Action Network – House of Justice – Rev. Al Sharpton 8 a.m.
106 West 145th Street,
New York, NY 10039
Contact: Patrice Perry
Grace Baptist Church—Rev. Richardson 8 a.m.
Mt. Vernon, New York
PENNSYLVANIA
896 Sheridan Dr. 12 p.m.
Easton, PA 18405
Contact: Former Heavyweight Boxing World Champion – Larry Holmes
Saturday, Dec. 15
NEVADA
Church of the Lord Jesus – Pastor Oliver Jewel Victorian 8 a.m.
1260 Barlett Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Contact: Daphne Sanders
Monday, Dec. 17
OHIO
Call & Post 7 a.m.
11800 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland, OH 44120
Contact: Dale Edwards
TENNESSEE
New Season Church – Pastor Dwayne Lewis 12 p.m.
1900 S. Hamilton Rd.
Nashville, TN 37218
Contact: Jimmy Adams
VIRGINIA
First Baptist Church – Pastor Lou Bennett 12 p.m.
2590 Riverside Drive
Bassett, VA 24055
Contact: Jimmy Adams