Amir Khan open to Kell Brook fight after Michael Zerafa performance

Amir Khan 33-4 (20) appears open to a fight with archrival Kell Brook 38-2 (26) after the Sheffield boxer looked less than stellar in his points win over Michael Zerafa 25-3 (14) last weekend.

The 32-year-old Bolton speedster had been linked to a fight with American WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in March. But after Brook, 32, struggled to keep Australian Zerafa at bay in the second half of their 12-round fight it appears that Khan has reconsidered his options.

“I just think that sometimes that long layoff he [Brook] had can harm your body,” Khan told Berkeley Assets. “Plus there’s a lot of people saying that outside the gym, outside of fighting, he [Brook] doesn’t live the professional life.

“We’ve the same promoter in Eddie Hearn, hopefully that fight can happen, probably March or April. I’ll go back into camp, I’ll be back in America again, I’ll start training camp over there.”

A fight between Khan and Brook has been discussed for five years but an agreement has never been close.

Last month the pair shook hands at ringside and it appeared contract negotiations were progressing until Khan insisted on a 10-pound rehydration clause for their mooted 147-pound clash, a condition Brook was not willing to accept.

Khan is believed to have been offered £4million to face Crawford in New York and appeared close to accepting the lucrative deal.

Brook admitted that the Zerafa fight was tougher than he expected.

“It was tougher that I thought it would be,” he said. “I was a bit rusty but it might look good for those opponents who are running away from me. They might grow a pair now.

“I was a bit flat tonight. I couldn’t get into a rhythm. I got the win, everyone knows I can be special. Now we will polish up. Next year in 2019 I’m still coming for those big boys.

“We will do the deal on TV live. It is not my fault the Khan fight is not happening, it is that pussy boy Khan.

“It is now or never for Khan. It was supposed to be me and him now – the big one and he is running off again.”