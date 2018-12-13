Eros Correa Remains Undefeated with TKO Victory in Mexico

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Last night in Tijuana, Mexico, hot bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa, who is managed by Cali Boxing Management, improved to (4-0, 4 KOs), with a second round TKO when his opponent Luis Marin Lopez didn’t come out after round one.

Correra, from San Jose, California, dropped Lopez with a left hook to the body late in the first round, then finished him off when he landed another left hook, this time to the temple.

“I’m happy to be staying busy in Mexico as I feel my career is heading in the right direction,” said Eros Correra. “My team is doing a fantastic job getting me fights. I want the momentum to continue as I march into 2019. I believe next year will be a big year for me. I’m excited about my future.