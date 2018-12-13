Luke Jackson prepares for ring return on MJA Platinum’s big tripleheader card in Sydney

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian Luke Jackson 16-1 (7) will return to action after his lone career loss to interim WBO featherweight champion Carl Frampton 26-1 (15) when he appears on MJA Platinum’s big ‘Inception’ card at the Emporium in Sydney on December 21.

The 33-year-old from the Tasmanian capital of Hobart admitted his TKO9 loss to ‘The Jackal’ at Windsor Park in Belfast in August was a setback but says he is confident about the future.

“I won’t lie, the loss hurt,” Jackson said. “But I took some time off for the first time in my career and sat down with my trainer Billy Hussein to figure out where we go from here.

“I was keen to go round again but I needed Billy’s sanction to do that. He gave me his blessing and we are both very excited to get the monkey off my back after my first professional defeat and return to the winner’s column.

“Next year is going to be my year and you’re only going to see a new and improved version of ‘Action’ Jackson in 2019.”

Jackson has a successful amateur career that saw him compile an impressive record of 113-32 in the unpaid ranks. He earning himself a bronze medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne at featherweight and captaining the Australian boxing team at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India and the 2012 London Olympics where he competed as a lightweight.

A late starter in the sport, Jackson didn’t pick up the gloves until he was 18 but displayed enough natural talent to come third in the Australian titles in his first year of competition, claiming the national crown in his second year.

Jackson had his first professional fight abroad as a pro when he challenged two-weight world champion Frampton on his own turf. After putting up a brave stand his corner threw in the towel in the ninth round with Jackson still on his feet.