Nathan Gorman blasts Alex Leapai as Razvan Cojanu steps in as late replacement

Undefeated British heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman 14-0 (11) has lashed out at Alex Leapai 32-7-4 (26) after the Australian by way of Samoa withdrew from their December 22 bout on the Josh Warrington versus Carl Frampton undercard.

The 39-year-old former world title challenger questioned Gorman’s experience and labelled the 22-year-old from Cheshire “a big hairy baby”.

“He called me a big baby then didn’t want to come and fight,” Gorman said to the BBC. “He’s given it some bad mouth which isn’t really my style. In my world, if you are going to do that then you come and have a fight.

“Words are cheap, maybe he regretted his words knowing what was coming?”

The Ricky Hatton-trained heavyweight was momentarily without an opponent for the Manchester Arena show until Razvan Cojanu 16-4 (9) of Romania stepped in to fill the void.

The 6-foot-7.5 Cojanu was scheduled to face Daniel Dubios 9-0 (8) on Saturday but became available for the Gorman assignment when ‘Dynamite’ withdrew with the flue on Thursday.

Cojanu stepped in at short notice to face then-WBO champion Joseph Parker in Manukau City in New Zealand in May last year after original opponent Hughie Fury withdrew from the fight.

Last month the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) ordered English champion Dubois to face Gorman in defence of his title with the fight expected to double as an official eliminator for the British heavyweight championship.