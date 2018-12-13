TwitterFacebook

WBO 168lb champion Gilberto Ramirez out for the knockout against Jesse Hart in rematch this Saturday night

13 December 2018
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez 38-0 (25) is looking to finish the year with a bang when he rematches Jesse ‘Hard Work’ Hart 25-1 (21) at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas this Friday night.

The 27-year-old southpaw champion insists he won their first fight comfortably. In that fight in September last year Hart had to climb off the canvas in the second round before losing a close decision by scores of 115-112, 114-113 and 115-112.

“I dominated that fight. This fight will be no different. It will be only one side. My side,” said Ramirez.

The fight will be the second time Ramirez has fought in Corpus Christi this year after he knocked out Habib Ahmed in six rounds in the city in February.

“I’m really happy to be back in Corpus Christi. I started the year with a knockout in Corpus Christi, and I want to finish the year with a knockout, too. I hope everyone enjoys it,” he said.

The fight that Ramirez would really like to make is against countryman Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who will be dipping his toe into the 168-pound division when he takes on WBA ‘regular’ titleholder Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday night.

“I need to beat Jesse Hart and he needs to beat Rocky Fielding. Mexican versus Mexican, everybody would love to see that. If he wins and I win, let’s do it!” said Ramirez.

Hart is confident he will be able to get his revenge against Ramirez.

“Things will be different because we corrected the little mistakes that didn’t go right the first time. I think with the mistakes that [trainer] Fred Jenkins corrected with me, and being on that stage and on that platform, I believe you will see a change in the outcome,” Hart said.

The fight means a lot to Hart, who will be without the support of his father and trainer Eugene ‘Cyclone’ Hart who won’t be attending due to illness.

“It means everything for my dad, to myself. Like I said, since I started boxing, me and my dad, we never dreamed of nothing else but being a world champion,” Hart said.

“I’m very blessed and very humbled by this opportunity I have again. I’m just going to go out there and put on the best performance I possibly can to bring home the victory.”

