“Every opponent is dangerous at this level,” says Canelo Alvarez at final presser ahead of Rocky Fielding fight

WBC and WBA middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 50-1-2 (34) insists he’s not underestimating his opponent WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding 27-1 (15) who he will face over 12-rounds at Madison Square Garden, New York City this Saturday night.

“I’m ready to make history and I hope people enjoy a good fight,” Alvarez said. “Athletes on the level that I’m on can’t get comfortable. Everyone is coming to win and to rip your head off, so that makes the opponent more dangerous.

“I don’t underestimate anybody. I prepare 100 percent for everything and I’m ready for Saturday without a doubt.”

The six-foot-one Fielding will enjoy a height advantage of five inches over the popular Mexican champion as well as a similar advantage in reach, something the 31-year-old Brit is only too aware of.

“People are talking a lot about the size difference and I have to make that a factor on Saturday night because I need to use every advantage that I’ve got,” said Fielding. “It’s my weight division. I’ve been at super middleweight for a long time. I make the weight well and he’s stepping up. The bookmakers are going to lose money.”

Alvarez, 28, gave Fielding credit for winning the WBA title by knockout against Tyron Zeuge in Germany in July but said he knows what he is in for on Saturday night.

“Perhaps many don’t give the credit to Rocky Fielding that he deserves but for a reason, he’s a world champion,” Alvarez said. “I know who he is, I’ve trained very hard, I know the challenge I have in front of me. I know that I have a tough fight but I like challenges and I know we’re going to make history. I’m ready for that.”

Fielding says he refuses to be intimidated by either the venue, his opponent or the magnitude of the event.

“I was here years ago, sitting right at the top over there, watching a Knicks game, wishing one day to fight here,” he said. “Now I’ve put a lot of work in, I’ve had a lot of setbacks, and here we are. It’s unbelievable. I’m looking forward to it I believe in myself.

“I come here as a champion, and that’s what champions do – they win, and they defend. This is a great opportunity and I’m very happy to be here.”