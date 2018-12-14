Exciting welterweight prospect Jack Brubaker returns to the ring with new team in place ahead of world title assault

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Natural-born entertainer ‘Gelignite’ Jack Brubaker 14-2-1 (7) returns to action on MJA Platinum’s ‘Inception’ card when he takes on big-hitting Indonesian Larry Siwu 27-11 (23) at the Emporium in Bankstown, Sydney, Australia on Friday 21 December.

The 27-year-old Cronulla prospect, who signed a management deal with Dubai-based firm MTK Global in October, will be having his first fight since his 12-round points win over slick-boxing Englishman Tyrone Nurse in May.

A later starter in the sport, Brubaker has often had to rely on his uncommon toughness and tenacity to overcome his lack of ring experience.

But now with a full team around him to look after his best interests he feels he is finally in a position to capitalise on his abundant potential.

“I didn’t have much of an amateur career so I’m still learning on the job,” Brubaker said.

“But now I have the right team behind me with my management team of Mike Altamura and MTK Global along with my trainer Graham Shaw, so I’m confident I can get the fights I need to stay busy.”

The durable and experienced Siwu held former world champion Sirimongkol Singwancha to a razor-thin split decision last year after knocking him down in the opening frame. In his last fight in May Siwu gave the talented Tim Tszyu a tough fight at the Star Casino in Sydney before finally succumbing in the fourth round of a junior middleweight contest for a regional title.

Brubaker sees Siwu as just the first step as he prepares for a world title run that he hopes will see him challenge one of the marquee names in the welterweight division in the very near future.

“I will be ready for the Terence Crawfords and Errol Spences of the world within the next 12-18 months,” he said.

Since turning pro in 2012, Brubaker has established himself as one of the most exciting fighter in Australia. His crowd-pleasing style has earned him a legion of fans and seen him claim the OPBF and WBC Youth titles early on in his career.

“Jack brings a very fan-friendly and exciting brand of boxing to the ring and as for his nickname ‘Gelignite’ – he packs some dynamite in those hands,” Altamura said upon signing Brubaker.

Last year Brubaker was unlucky to be stopped on cuts by Toowoomba’s Kris George in their fight for the Commonwealth welterweight title. At the time of the stoppage Brubaker was leading 50-46 on one of the judges’ scorecards.

Under the astute guidance of Mike Altamura and MTK Global alongside world-class trainer Graham Shaw – who masterminded Daniel Geale’s dual hit-and-run missions to Germany to claim the IBF and WBA world middleweight championships – Brubaker now has the team around him with the skills and experience to take him right to the very top.