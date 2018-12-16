Canelo Alvarez sweeps aside Rocky Fielding in three one-sided rounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and WBA middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35) didn’t miss a beat as he moved up to super middleweight to dominate WBA ‘regular’ titleholder Rocky Fielding 27-2 (15) and stop him in three one-sided rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

Fighting in front of a reported crowd of more than 20,000 people, the 28-year-old Mexican had Fielding on the deck four times before a halt was caused to the carnage at 2:38 of the third frame.

Despite a height deficit of around five inches the much shorter Alvarez cut the 31-year-old Fielding down to size with well-placed body shots. ‘Rocky from Stocky’ went down from a left rip in round one and again in round two from the same punch.

Alvarez continued the assault in the third, dropping Fielding twice in the third before referee Ricky Gonzalez stepped in to save the visitor from further punishment.

After the fight Alvarez said the body attack was central to the strategy they had worked on in the gym.

“That was the plan in the gym, to hit the body and then move up, and that’s the result. You see the result here,” he said.

Alvarez, who turned pro at 140-pounds in 2005, looked comfortable fighting at the highest weight of his professional career.

“[I felt] very good, very strong [at 168-pounds],” he said. “I didn’t have to dehydrate myself to make weight. I feel good and I feel strong.”

Alvarez wouldn’t be drawn on whether he would return to the 160-pound division or remain at super middleweight.

“We’ll have to see. I have to talk to my team, enjoy the holiday and then I’ll talk to my team. But right now, without a doubt, what I want are the best fights,” he said.

“My goal is to make good fights for the people, for the public, and to make sure the name of Canelo Álvarez and of Mexico is held up high.

“What I always want to do is to make the best fight whether they’re for world titles or not. Right now what I can tell you is that I just want to make the best fights for the public.”

After a disputed draw and win over archrival Gennady Golovkin, Alvarez was noncommittal when asked about a potential third fight.

“For me, I feel like on September 15, I showed that I was best,” he said. “But it was two great fights and if the people want it, we can make it.”