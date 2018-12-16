Jarrell Miller demands world title shot against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated American heavyweight contender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) has called on unified champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) to defend his belts against him in his native New York.

The Brooklyn heavy, 30, made the comments as the heavyweight rivals were both ringside for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s knockout win over Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Saturday night.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him again and face-off with him,” Miller said to Sky Sports. “It’s all fun, it’s not personal, only business.

“AJ is a great champion, doing his thing outside and inside the ring, but sooner or later I’m going to punch him in the face.

“Anybody that has the belt, that’s how I feel. I feel like I can beat AJ any day, I know I can beat [WBC champion] Deontay [Wilder].”

Miller extended an invitation for Joshua to fight him in the United States in what would be the 29-year-old Londoner’s American debut.

“Madison Square Garden is the Mecca of boxing. I don’t care what anybody says,” Miller said. “If AJ wants to come to America, this is the place to do it, and I’m the man to punch him in the face.”

AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn talked up the fight but indicated Miller might need a few more bouts before he would be considered a viable option for the in-demand Joshua.

“I do know that Anthony Joshua against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden would be something very, very special,” said Hearn. “AJ is over there. We’re keeping it nice and clean tonight.

“Jarrell is doing great, he’s going to come over to Britain I believe for the Dillian Whyte fight, and he’s doing great things.

“Probably the most active heavyweight out there at the moment, and I tell you, Joshua against Miller is going to be a big fight in time. You never know, you might see it sooner than you think.”