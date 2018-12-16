Tevin Farmer retains IBF 130-pound title with decision win over Francisco Fonseca

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer 28-4-1 (6) successfully defended his world title strap for the second time with a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Francisco Fonseca 22-2-1 (16) on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez versus Rocky Fielding at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old Philly southpaw, who won the vacant title against Billy Dib in Sydney, Australia in August, was too quick and too slick for the Costa Rican challenger, who waded forward all night only to be picked off by counterpunches.

All three judges awarded Farmer the victory by scores of 117-111, or nine rounds to three.

Despite the lopsided nature of the judges’ verdict Farmer said he still had room to improve.

“It was a good performance. He was really, really tough. And after a few rounds, we saw that and we started working on things. It’s all a road to improve. I say it was a C+, B- performance,” said Farmer after the fight.

“Nowadays, I really have a lot of anger built up, good anger though, and I just want to hurt everybody when I’m in the ring. I don’t have no sympathy.

“I’ve been on the road this whole year… I wanted to just let everybody know that I’ll be home in Philadelphia in March, I’m bringing everything back home baby.”

Farmer is expected to return to action in the next three months in his hometown of Philadelphia with an official announcement due before Christmas.

“Sometime next week. We will announce that show, his Philly return, in March,” said Eddie Hearn, Farmer’s co-promoter.

Undefeated southpaw Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 20-0 (19) – who is scheduled to defend his WBA super featherweight title against Abner Mares in February – was mentioned as a future opponent, but Farmer all but dismissed the idea.

“Is that the fight that I want? We’ve moved past him,” Farmer said. “Does he want to fight me? Like I said, we active, we getting paid. It’s time for him to fight and stay active and then he can come see me.”