140 Reasons to Be Afraid: Shoh Ergashev Scores Another First-Round KO on Saturday in Russia

Uzbekistani super lightweight Shohjahon “Shoh” Ergashev finished a sensational 2018 with yet another first-round KO, this time over respectable Argentinean veteran Nazareno Gaston Ruiz.

Fighting at Olimp Sports Palace in Krasnodar, Russia, Ergashev needed just 18 seconds to demolish Ruiz, a 50-fight veteran (32-18, 11 KOs) against solid opposition, who had never heard the 10 count before in his career and had only been stopped once in 2010 and once in 2007. He was also on a three-fight winning streak before running into the full force of Ergashev’s fury.

This was Ergashev’s fifth fight this year. Four have been knockouts, the last two in first round.

“I want to make a statement every time I step in the ring,” said the fearsome Ergashev. “I am the best super lightweight in the world and I guarantee that the champions don’t go the distance with me.”

Ergashev’s 2018 was so impressive, normally reserved promoter Dmitriy Salita is now dropping some pretty big names in reference to his fighter.

“Shohjahon is proving to be one of the hardest punchers in all of boxing! He stops his opponents in brutal fashion ala Mike Tyson and early Golovkin. He’s one of the most exciting fighters in the sport and he is willing to fight the best!”