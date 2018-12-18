2018 was a great year for the sport of boxing. The sport is producing a great product and there is an increasing number of platforms on which to show it to fans in the United States and around the world. We would expect this momentum to continue into 2019.

For me and my colleagues at Showtime, Championship Boxing 2018 was an equally wonderful. Our boxing was excellent and well received by the fans. I had the joy to complete another year of calling important matches, while being a part of a great production team at Showtime. Our schedule for 2019 is already taking shape as a terrific one.

We were equally fortunate to get to work with many of you in the boxing world in other endeavors, including a chance for me to return to Channel 5 in the United Kingdom to announce championship boxing. I also got to make many special guest appearances for promoters and Casinos around the United States and met so many of you who work in the sport. That, along with my stage/music performing in Las Vegas and several other venues made for a busy and productive 2018 at Al Bernstein Live.

See Also

For 2019 We look forward to working with many of you again and hopefully with some who we have not yet had a chance to work with. We will be unveiling a new stage show called “Going The Distance” which will use music that I will perform and great video clips to revisit some of the wonderful memories of my 37 year career. This will be an interactive show in which the audience in attendance can participate. In addition we have already started to book guest appearances at boxing and other sports events around the country for 2019.

We wish you all the best in the New Year. Let it be another banner year for boxing and for all of you who make the sport so special.

Al Bernstein and Adie Zuckerman