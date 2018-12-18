A Month Later Than Scheduled But D’Animal Vows To Poleaxe Pole

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Andrew Robinson believes his wait to Poleaxe undefeated Pole Damian Jonak as only made “D’Animal” even more dangerous.

The IBO Continental Middleweight Champion travels to Poland to take on 35 year-old Jonak who boasts an impressive 41-0-1 record.

The duo were set to do battle in November but the fight was postponed and now takes place this coming Saturday, 22nd December.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” explained Robinson. “I have been trained for months thinking only if Jonak.

“He’s not faced anyone like me. I have four losses on my record but I’ve fought world class opponents. I’ve lost to top lads; anyone else put in front of me I’ve beaten.

“I’d not heard of this guy before the fight was announced. He’s had 42 fights but he’s not fought someone like me. They asked for me and now I will go and knock their man out.

“I’m looking forward to going over there and upsetting the odds. I can’t wait to put an ‘L’ on his record. He won’t have seen anything like me. I’m ‘D’Animal’ and I’m hungrier than I was a month ago. I’m ready to go.”

Robinson’s 8 rounder features on MB Promotions’ show in Poland on Saturday.