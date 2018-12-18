Jaime Munguia ready to defend WBO title against Takeshi Inoue in Houston on January 26

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 31-0 (26) returns to action early in the new year when he takes on WBO number three contender Takeshi Inoue 13-0-1 (7) in a 12-round battle at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on January 26 on a Golden Boy Promotions show streamed live on DAZN.

“I’m thankful and happy with how my career went in 2018, but I’m hungrier and more excited than ever,” said Munguia, 22.

“I want to prove myself against the best. Takeshi Inoue is a warrior. Japanese fighters leave everything in the ring, and Inoue is no exception.

“His style will complement mine and will make for a great fight. I will put on a show for all my fans and thank you again for all your support.”

The 29-year-old Japanese challenger will be making his Statesdie debut in what will be just his second fight outside of his native country. In his last outing Inoue decisioned former world-ranked countryman Yuki Nonaka over 12-rounds.

“I am pleased to be able to challenge for a world title. It is a dream come true,” said Inoue. “I have experience fighting abroad, and I am excited and confident that I will win this fight.

“Munguia is a powerful fighter with heavy hands, endurance and technique. To prepare for a fighter like this, I have trained hard and in depth on technique and endurance.

“I have sparred long, hard rounds, so that I will be able to win even if it goes to a decision. I am highly motivated and mentally focused. Boxing fans can expect a great fight.”

CEO of Zanfer Promotions Fernando Beltran is expecting another showcase performance by the WBO 154-pound champion.

“This January 26 Jaime Munguia will once again put on a display of skill and power against Japanese warrior Takeshi Inoue in a fight between undefeated boxers,” said Beltran.

“To have a fighter of the caliber of Jaime Munguia is a breath of fresh air for the world of boxing. He is ready to be recognized as the best super welterweight in the world and to defeat anyone in his path to achieve this.

“It is an honor for Zanfer to have a strategic alliance with Golden Boy Promotions to continue to build Jaime’s career. It will be an unforgettable one, and I invite everyone to watch him on DAZN.”

In the co-main event Jesus Rojas 26-2-2 (19) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will defend his WBA featherweight championship against Chinese contender Xu Can 10-0 (1) in a 12-round clash.