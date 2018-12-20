Jack Brubaker looking to close out the year with a bang

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Welterweight contender ‘Gelignite’ Jack Brubaker is looking to close out the year with a win when he takes on big-hitting Indonesian Larry Siwu 27-11 (23) at the Emporium in Bankstown, Sydney, Australia on MJA Platinum’s big ‘Inception’ card this Friday night.

The 27-year-old from Cronulla in Sydney is keen to shake off the rust after half a year on the sidelines.

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating year for me with only the one fight back in May,” said Brubaker to Maxboxing. “It’s been over six months since I’ve been in the ring and not through lack of eagerness.

See Also

“The main reason we approached Mike Altamura and MTK Global was to have a bit more of plan and a bit more structure and to allow us to be a bit more active going in to next year.”

Last May Brubaker proved he’s more than just a brawler when he outboxed experienced Englishman Tyrone Nurse 35-5-2 (7) over 12-rounds at The Star casino in Sydney.

“I didn’t have much of an amateur career so I’m still learning on the job,” Brubaker said. “But now I have the right team behind me with my management team of Mike Altamura and MTK Global along with my trainer Graham Shaw I’m confident I can get the fights I need to stay active.

“I will be ready for the Terence Crawfords and Errol Spences of the world within the next 12-18 months.”

Siwu is a rugged journeyman who packs dynamite in his punches. Back in May he gave hot prospect Tim Tszyu a tough fight for four rounds in a junior middleweight contest.

“When Mike brought it up I saw him as a good solid opponent who can bang. He’s willing and he comes forward so he’s exactly what I need to finish the year,” Brubaker said.

“I’m at a stage where I don’t want any easy walkover wins and while he’s not a world-class opponent, he’s a solid opponent to get some rounds in against.

“It’s been some six months since I’ve been in the ring and I feel Larry I the perfect opponent to finish off the year. It’s not going to be a walkover and I’ve trained hard but I’ve got to be careful in there because he can bang.”