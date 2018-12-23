Charlo twins have mixed fortunes in tougher-than-expected Brooklyn outings

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Interim WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 28-0 (21) had a big scare against late sub Matt Korobov 28-2 (14) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old from Houston, Texas needed a late surge to secure the hard-fought points victory over the 35-year-old Russian southpaw, who was having just his second fight in as many years. The fight appeared much closer than the judges’ official scorecards of 116-112, 116-112 and 119-108.

Korobov was called up from the bullpen when original opponent Willie Monroe Jr withdrew after testing positive to a banned substance under VADA anti-doping protocols.

“I used everything that happened tonight as motivation in the 12th round,” said Charlo.

“I haven’t been that far in a fight in a couple of years. It felt good to be in there, get hit and bang with someone. He was an experienced guy who will make me better.”

More than a few pundits felt that Korobov had won. Unsurprisingly, Korobov was one of them.

“I thought that I won the fight,” he said Korobov. “It was definitely a fight that could have gone either way, but I believe the people know that I won.

“I’m the most avoided fighter in boxing and I showed why tonight. I hope this performance will get me another title fight.”

Earlier in the night WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 31-1 (15) was upset by Tony Harrison 28-2 (21) who claimed a surprise 12-round points victory by scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112.

Charlo was the aggressor for much of the bout while Harrison used an educated jab to control the distance and score points in what many saw as a controversial decision.

In other results heavyweight contender Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) knocked out Carlos Negron 20-2 (16) in the ninth round of a scheduled 10 round bout.

Former IBF lightweight champion and now junior welterweight contender Rances Barthelemy 27-1 (14) bowled over journeyman Robert Frankel 36-20-1 (8) in the third round of a 10-round contest.