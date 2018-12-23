Injured featherweight contender Luke Jackson returns with a win despite fractured right hand

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former interim WBO featherweight world title challenger Luke ‘Action’ Jackson 17-1 (7) returned to the ring with a comprehensive eight-round points victory over Indonesian veteran Rivo Rengkung 37-29-6 (14) in a 130-pound contest at the Emporium in Bankstown, Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

In his first fight back after his brave stand against former 122-pound and 126-pound world champion Carl Frampton 26-2 (15) in Belfast in August, Jackson had Rengkung on the deck in the seventh round before claiming the victory by scores of 79-72 on all three judges’ cards.

After the fight the 33-year-old Tasmanian revealed he entered the fight on MJA Platinum’s ‘Inception’ show with an injured right hand.

“Friday night was about more than just getting back on the winner’s list,” Jackson posted on social media. “I had hit rock bottom after my last fight and was in a self-destructive lifestyle. I had many things to overcome in this camp including a fractured right hand that I couldn’t use in training or the fight.

“Having to overcome everything I had gone through over the past few months to get back in shape physically and mentally, I decided to go through with the fight and we got the win.”

Despite injuring his right hand early in the bout Jackson floored Rengkung with a flurry of punches in the penultimate round and had him out of his feet when the final bell rang to end the contest.

“With only one hand it was hard. I didn’t want to throw the right hand and let him know that it was sore,” said Jackson. “I didn’t really let it go until the sixth but when I did I dropped him shortly after that.”

The London Olympian took a month off after his first professional loss to tour Europe before contemplating his future in the ring. The extraordinarily loyal Jackson, who has had well-publicised battles with depression, obsessive-compulsive behaviour and other mental health issues, praised his team for their ongoing support in the wake of his defeat.

“I want to thank my coach Billy Hussein for everything he does for me inside and outside of the ring,” he said. “[Nedal] ‘Skinny’ Hussein for helping with my corner on Friday night, it was amazing to have your experience and voice there. [Former IBF featherweight champion] Billy Dib for doing my hands. All my BodyPunch team mates for pushing me in the gym every day.

“My manager Mike Altamura and promoter Adam Wilcock for behind the scenes work they both do. Big thank you to Adrian, Alan and Cem for helping me prepare in Hobart. I also want to thank everyone that purchased tickets and flew from interstate to watch and support me on Friday night along with everyone behind the scenes that continues to help me so I can do what I love.”