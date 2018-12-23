Josh Warrington outworks Carl Frampton to retain IBF featherweight crown

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 28-0 (6) has praised his opponent Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-2 (15) who he defeated by 12-round unanimous decision to retain his world title in his first defence of the belt at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The ‘Leeds Lion’ made it back-to-back upset wins after previously defeating highly-fancied Lee Selby 26-2 (9) to annex the world championship at Elland Road Football Ground in Yorkshire back in May.

The 31-year-old Welshman Selby, who was attempting to make his fifth defence of the IBF 126-pound belt, was cut over both eyes from accidental head-clashes in the first half of the contest. But it was Warrington’s relentless, high-octane attack that caused him most problems, eventually going down by split decision with scores of 112-116, 113-115 and 115-113.

Warrington proved that result was no fluke when he upset the bookmakers again this past weekend, outhustling Frampton over 12 fast-paced rounds to win by scores of 116-113, 116-112 and 116-112.

“It takes two to make a fight like that and hats off to Carl Frampton,” said the 28-year-old Warrington during his post-fight interview with BT Sport.

“The fans made it a fantastic atmosphere. Carl Frampton will go down as a great featherweight and it was an honour to share the ring with him.

“I’ve always been a fan of Carl, and I’m still a fan now.”

The 31-year-old Frampton from Belfast in Northern Ireland was deflated by the loss and even admitted that Warrington had him hurt on a few occasions.

“I was in incredible shape. I was fit and strong but Josh was fitter and stronger,” said Frampton after the fight.

“I was hurt a number of times and whoever said Josh can’t punch don’t know what they’re talking about.

“I’ll sit down with my team and figure out the next move.”