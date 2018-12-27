Manny Pacquiao will be the real problem for Adrien Broner, according to George Kambosos Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) will have no trouble handling Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) when the pair meet at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 19.

That’s the word from Pacquiao’s lead sparring partner George Kambosos Jr, who told The Manila Times that the Filipino superstar is deadlier than ever.

“I’m a very, very fast puncher, very explosive, and I have faster hands than Broner. I am a better counterpuncher than Broner. So if Manny can deliver more shots and counterpunch than me, he is going to hit Broner all night,” said the undefeated 25-year-old Australian.

“They call Adrien Broner ‘The Problem’? Manny is the real problem now.”

World-rated lightweight Kambosos 15-0 (9) has been working with the Pacquiao camp since last year when he was part of Senator Manny’s training camp for the ill-fated Jeff Horn bout.

“Everything is good, very good assessment and good camp. We will continue to work in Las Vegas and get the job done,” continued Kambosos. “We are going to continue the heavy training in Los Angeles.”

Team Pacquiao arrived at Los Angeles’ LAX Tm Bradley International Terminal on Saturday evening. After attending a church service with his family on Sunday, Pacquiao hit the ground running on Monday morning with a five-mile run in the Hollywood hills followed by a rigorous training session with strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune. In the afternoon coach Buboy Fernandez put Pacquiao through his paces at the Wild Card gym for close to three hours.

Despite the gruelling schedule, the 40-year-old Pacquiao is listening to his body more and taking time to rest and recover between training sessions.

“When we need to rest, we rest. He is 40-years-old, so he understands he ain’t young. He knows when to take off and he knows when to push hard. So come January 19, he is going to be 110 percent ready,” added Kambosos.