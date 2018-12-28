Charlie Edwards dedicates WBC flyweight title win to his ailing mother

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Newly crowned WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards 14-1 (6) has delivered on a promise to his ailing mother.

Edward’s mother was diagnosed with cancer this year. She has previously suffered strokes and bleeding on the brain. Confined to a wheelchair, she was only discharged from the hospital a few days before the fight.

But much like Edwards, she has shown the indomitable fighting spirit that runs through the family’s bloodlines.

“When she fell ill, she made me promise to never give up on my dream no matter how bad she gets. She said ‘you are going to be a world champion one day’ and I promised her then I would bring her the belt one day,” said the 25-year-old Edwards to The Ring.

The Croydon product, who trains out of Sheffield under Grant Smith, had to overcome some shaky moments against the big-punching champion Cristofer Rosales 28-4 (19) including a deep cut to the top of his head, but Edwards showed resolve beyond his years to box his way to a 116-112, 118-110 and 117-111 victory.

“I felt like I was boxing like the champion and he was trying to come and take the belt from me. Once I started getting his rhythm, and he started forcing it a bit more… it allowed me to hit him with the cleaner shots,” Edwards said.

The magnitude of the win is yet to really hit home with Edwards.

“Even today walking around clear of the pay-per-view event and everyone’s congratulating me. It’s been a bit overwhelming but it doesn’t really feel like I’m a world champion, if you know what I mean,” he said.

“Even though I won the world title I’m not satisfied, if that makes sense. I’ve always said I’m not in the game just to win a world title. I’m one of them people who always looks on to the next thing. In my head I’m like I want more.”