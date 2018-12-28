Gervonta Davis looking to use Abner Mares as a springboard to PPV success

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 20-0 (19) believes he has the edge in every category ahead of his world title defence against former bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight world champion Abner Mares 31-3-1 (15) who he faces at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on February 9.

“I have power, speed, movement and really a blend of everything. I believe that I’m a better fighter than him. It’s all about being focused in that ring and doing my job. I’m coming to get Abner Mares out of there,” said the 24-year-old southpaw from Baltimore, Maryland.

“I believe that Abner Mares is a future Hall of Famer because he’s fought so many top-level guys. This is big for me because this is my first time being a main event in the U.S. and I just feel blessed to be here.

See Also

“In 2019, I want to make a big statement not only in the ring but by letting the boxing world know that I’m the next star. I’m aiming to headline a pay-per-view by 2020 if everything goes right. I have great fights lined up for next year, without looking past Abner.

“As soon as I got off the plane, I went straight to the gym and got some work in with some guys there. We’re not taking Abner lightly. I’m excited and blessed to be in this position. February 9, I’m confident it will be sold out and I’m confident that I will be that next boxing star.

“I’ve always known that you can’t underestimate anyone in the ring. You have to look at your opponent like they’re equal to you. I understand exactly what I have in front of me.

“I don’t know what Abner sees, but he was sure he wanted to take this fight so obviously he sees something.

“It’s all about being focused in that ring and doing my job. I’m coming to get Abner Mares out of there.

“I wanted to fight Abner Mares out here in Southern California. Floyd Mayweather fought Arturo Gatti in his hometown and that’s basically what I’m doing here.”