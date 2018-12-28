Roach Has a Solution for The Problem

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

What would a Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao training camp be without a few bons mots from World-Famous Freddie Roach, the seven-time BWAA Trainer of the Year?

Upon hearing the news that Pacquiao’s opponent Adrien “The Problem” Broner had been arrested on Sunday in Broward County, Florida, on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court (https://www.tmz.com/2018/12/26/adrien-broner-arrested-mug-shot-smiling-christmas-florida/?vtest=100), a seemingly chronic issue for the four-division world champion, Roach had this to say:

“Sounds like Adrien should change his ring name from ‘The Problem’ to ‘The Fugitive.’ This may be the first time I face a corner that includes a bail bondsman!”

Hailed as a national treasure by his fellow Filipinos, boxer laureate Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs), boxing’s only eight-division world champion, a member of the Philippines Senate, and the BWAA’s reigning Fighter of the Decade, is in his most intense phase of training as he prepares for his WBA welterweight world title defense against Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs), of Cincinnati. Pacquiao vs. Broner takes place on Saturday, January 19, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It will be produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV® and presented by Premier Boxing Champions beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

*******************************

A three-time Fighter of the Year, Pacquiao, who hails from Sarangani Province in the Philippines, is the only sitting Congressman and Senator to win a world title. After serving two terms as Congressman, Pacquiao was elected to a Philippine Senate seat in May 2016, capturing over 16 million votes nationally. Pacquiao’s boxing resume features victories over at least seven current and future Hall of Famers, including Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez. In his last fight, with Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in attendance (the first time two heads of state attended a championship boxing event), Pacquaio regained the welterweight title for a fourth time with a vintage performance on July 15 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, by knocking out defending WBA champion Lucas Matthyssee in the seventh round.

Promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with About Billions Promotions, remaining tickets to the Pacquiao vs. Broner welterweight world championship event are priced from at $100, not including applicable service charges, and can be purchased online through AXS.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts International box office.