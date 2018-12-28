World champs Moruti Mthalane and Hekkie Budler expecting tough title defences on New Year’s Eve

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ageless IBF flyweight champion Moruti ‘Babyface’ Mthalane 36-2 (24) is expecting a tough fight when he defends his world title against Japan’s Masahiro Sakamoto 13-1 (9) at the Wynn Palace Cotai in Macau, China on New Year’s Eve.

The 36-year-old South African, who hasn’t lost a fight in decade, spoke to the media about his assignment after a media workout in Macau on Friday.

“He hits hard and wide. I must keep my guard up throughout and use my jab all night. His work rate is excellent, but mine’s better,” said Mthalane.

“People ask if the hunger is still there. I need to feed my family, that’s what drives me. There’s no secret. I train hard, work hard and have good discipline.”

The Mthalane vs Sakamoto fight will be part of a world title tripleheader that also includes Donnie Niete 41-1-5 (23) facing Kazuto Ioka 23-1 (13) for the vacant WBO super flyweight title and WBA junior flyweight champion Hekkie Budler 32-3 (10) defending his crown against Hiroto Kyoguchi 11-0 (8).

“Training has gone well, but I’m sick of it, I just want to fight,” said Budler. “It’s been 13 weeks now, longer than usual. It’s gonna be hard, Kyoguchi is a good fighter, but this is what I do.”

The 30-year-old Budler, whose three losses have all come by razor-thin 12-round decisions in world title fights, says he believes he will be the underdog against the undefeated but relatively inexperienced Japanese challenger, who is moving up from minimumweight where he held the IBF title.

“I mustn’t get hit,” said the South African. “I’m probably the underdog – he’s unbeaten and a great little fighter. But as long as I stick to the game plan, I’ll get the win.”