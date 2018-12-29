Floyd Mayweather Jr unconcerned about Tenshin Nasukawa’s power, says exhibition bout is about “entertainment”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather Jr 50-0 (27) has shrugged off the suggestion he might get knocked down in his exhibition boxing bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve.

The undefeated American will compete over three rounds under boxing rules against the Japanese superstar in Tokyo, Japan on December 31 with the result not counting to either man’s official record.

“It’s just another day. Another day like I wake up, take shower, put my clothes on,” Mayweather was quoted as saying in The Mirror. “Just fighting is something I’ve done for over 30 years, so it’s just another day.

“I worry about entertaining and things, but once the bell rings, it’s always entertainment. So it is about having fun, going out there and doing my best.

“Me getting knocked out or me getting knocked down… I don’t worry about it at all. If that does happen, I mean that’s entertainment. That’s all we need to see.

“I mean, I’m sure he’s taking this fight extremely serious, he’s working out at this gym. [But] it’s just another day. I don’t have to work hard for three rounds. I can basically do three rounds in my sleep. So I don’t worry about that.”

The popular Nasukawa, who has won 28 kickboxing bout including 21 by knockout, will not be permitted to kick Mayweather.

“All I have to do is to give 100 per cent. Since Mayweather is expected to dodge my offense, I really want to hit him,” said Nasukawa.

The exhibition will be the first bout for the 41-year-old Mayweather since he stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their boxing match in August last year.