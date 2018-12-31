Floyd Mayweather Jr destroys Tenshin Nasukawa in a single round in exhibition bout in Japan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr made short work of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa knocking him down three times en route to a first-round stoppage in their boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama City, Japan on New Year’s Eve.

The 41-year-old American, who retired from boxing with a record of 50-0 (27) last year after turning back the challenge of Conor McGregor in the MMA fighter’s boxing debut in August, dominated Nasukawa for two minutes and 20 seconds before the fight was called off.

The 20-year-old kickboxer, who was having his first boxing bout, was not permitted to throw kicks and faced stiff financial penalties if he did attack with his legs.

The event was promoted by Rizin Fighting Federation with Mayweather saying he expected to pocket $US9 million for the exhibition bout.

Nasukawa, who usually fights at 126-pounds, was markedly smaller than Mayweather, who weighed almost 150-pounds for his fight against McGregor.

Mayweather dropped Nasukawa with a left hook a minute into the exhibition. A body shot followed by an uppercut saw the Japanese southpaw return to the deck before a one-two put paid to the one-sided contest.

The result will not count on either fighter’s professional record.

The former five-division champion justified the exhibition after the bout.

“It was all about entertainment — we had a lot of fun. They wanted this to happen in Japan, so I said ‘why not?’,” said Mayweather, who boxed for the first time outside of the USA in front of a reported crowd of more than 29,000.

“I’m still undefeated. Tenshin is still undefeated. Tenshin is a true champion and a hell of a fighter. I want the fans around the world to support Tenshin, he’s a great guy and a great champion.”

Mayweather revealed he didn’t bother training for the bout, an indication that even he saw ti as a mismatch.

“Did I have a training camp for this fight? No. I went to the gym a few times,” Mayweather said.

Not everyone was happy about the fight.

Old rival Manny Pacquiao, who faces Adrien Broner later this month, chimed in on Twitter.

“Here is an early New Year’s resolution. To continue to only fight experienced opponents who are my size or bigger,” the Filipino legend wrote.