Carl Frampton weighing up future after Josh Warrington loss

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Carl Frampton 26-2 (15) says he would seriously consider rematches with either IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 28-0 (6) or WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz 35-1-1 (19) if the fights were offered to him.

Frampton made the comments in his column in the Sunday Life after being outpointed by Warrington at the Manchester Arena on December 22.

“I would not go back to lesser fights,” said Frampton, who also admitted he was still yet to make a decision about his fighting future.

See Also

The 31-year-old Ulsterman said retirement is another possibility.

Frampton revealed nothing went right in the Warrington fight from the opening bell, with the 28-year-old Warrington setting a blistering pace in the early stages of the bout.

“Everything went downhill from the first round,” Frampton said. “I give a lot of credit to Warrington and his team because tactically they got it right and on the night everything fell into place for them.

“But, if I had a rematch with Warrington I believe I would beat him – if I stuck to my gameplan.”

Since the loss Frampton has flown out to Dubai for a short break with his wife Christine and two children, four-year-old son Rossa and eight-year-old daughter Carla.

The former two-division world champion is still coming to terms with the result of the fight and what it means for his career going forward.

“I obviously have regrets and feel there are things that I could have done differently,” he said.

“For me this is the hardest loss that I have ever had to deal with. Losing to Leo Santa Cruz two years ago was tough but this is so much harder to take.”

If the Warrington rematch does happen, Frampton is confident he can reverse the result.

“When I think about what I would do differently if there was a re-match I know I would box the way we had planned in the gym,” he said.