Caleb Plant talks to the Las Vegas media ahead of Jose Uzcategui fight

Undefeated super middleweight contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant hosted a media workout in Las Vegas Friday as he nears his first world title opportunity when he takes on IBF 168-pound champion Jose Uzcategui in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Sunday, January 13 from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten featherweight Brandon Figueroa take on Moises Flores and sensational prospect Joey Spencer entering the ring.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Zanfer Promotions, start at $50, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Here is what Plant and his trainer Justin Gamber had to say Friday from City Boxing Gym in Las Vegas:

CALEB PLANT

“This is a great matchup. I think this could be one of the best fights of the year. On paper at least, it already looks like that. He’s a rough rugged guy who comes forward and I know he’s coming to win.

“Any time that a pro fights for his first world title, it’s something that they’ve always dreamed of. This is something that I’ve always wanted. I’m excited to be here and be a part of this great night on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

“I really think that with our styles, this is going to be fireworks. I believe that on January 13 you will hear ‘and the new!’

“I’ve had the same team with me since the amateurs with only a couple new additions the last few years and we’re a close-knit family. It’s not just our job and our careers. I have a great corner. Everyone is calm, cool and collected and I feel we have a lot of knowledge. I’m excited for them to be on this journey with me and now we’re at the first stop.

“I’m going to bring excitement. Everyone who’s watched me sees my boxing skill, the speed, the footwork, but we have some new additions that we’ll throw in there for this fight. Everyone needs to tune in January 13 to see what it looks like.

“I’m so thankful for everyone, especially back in (Plant’s hometown) Nashville, Tennessee, who have been following me since the beginning. I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing it for us. It’s going to be all of us in that ring on January 13.”

JUSTIN GAMBER, Plant’s Trainer

“This is what we’ve trained for since Caleb turned pro. This is the direction we’ve been headed the whole time and this is the biggest fight of our lives. We’ve put in as much work as we could. It’s been smart work, not only hard work.

“We’ve done everything we’ve had to in the gym, we’ve done our homework and we’ll be ready on fight night. This has been our best training camp by far. Everything Caleb has learned has led up to this point.

“Everything is coming together and Caleb is looking better than he ever has. He’s faster, stronger and he has more confidence than he’s ever had before.

“I love this matchup. Stylistically, Uzcategui comes forward, but he can do some different things. He’s a right-hander but he can fight southpaw. Uzcategui is good all around. He’s not great at any single thing, he’s just good everywhere.

“In this fight Uzcategui’s biggest assets will be his experience and his comfort level in the ring. But I think he’s tailor-made for Caleb and the hand speed and defense he brings. It’s definitely not going to be an easy fight, but it’s a fight that could play into Caleb’s hands stylistically.”