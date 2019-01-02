Chris Algieri vs Danny Gonzalez: at The Hulu Theatre at MSG Jan 18th Live on DAZN

Star Boxing’s CHRIS ALGIERI (Huntington, LI, NY, 22-3 8KO), leading contender for the 140 lb. title and one of the finest stylists in the sport today, will face stablemate DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, New York 17-1-1 7KO), a young and rising star who has made a name for himself at the Paramount in Huntington, in Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights series. The two super lightweights will face off on January 18th at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in a featured 10 round bout on the undercard of WBO World Title bout between DEMETRIUS ANDRADE and ARTUR AKAVO.

On November 30th Algieri ended a two year hiatus from the ring, winning a shutout unanimous 10 round decision over ANGEL HERNANDEZ, before a boisterous sold out crowd at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. In doing so, Algieri left no doubt that the layoff has taken none of the luster off his superb boxing ability. In fact, under new trainer ANDRE ROZIER, he has expanded his already ample fighting tool box. Algieri has never lost a fight at 140 lb. and he is looking toward Gonzalez as the next step in a rapid path toward regaining the world championship.

This fight offers maximum intrigue and excitement on several levels making it a bout which any true boxing fan cannot afford to miss. Algieri and Gonzalez have been stablemates for many years, and undoubtedly they have been sizing each other up for this inevitable clash. Not only is a possible world title shot at stake but bragging rights in the Star Boxing stable are on the line. In boxing, friendship is left at the stairs of the ring and pride can bring out the best in a fighter. This is a fight where no quarter will be given by either fighter and it will be a slam-bang affair from bell-to-bell guaranteed to please the crowd.

Algieri’s reputation as a boxer, belies the fact that he is one of the most courageous boxers on the scene today. In winning the WBO World Super Lightweight Title from RUSLAN “THE RUSSIAN ROCKY” PROVODNIKOV in 2014, he displayed resolute toughness by rising from the canvas after two early knockdowns to dominate the champion. Gonzalez is taking on a formidable task in Algieri, but he is no stranger to a tough challenge and always seems to find a way to come out on top whether by out-boxing his opponent or overwhelming them to score a KO. Gonzalez is extremely excited for this opportunity because he is confident he can pull off the upset, catapulting himself to the top of the 140 lb. division.

Chris Algieri had this to say about the match: “I understand the magnitude of this event and know that at this stage of my career each fight is the most important of my life. I will prepare to be my absolute best, I will bring my all and I fight with the heart and tenacity that the boxing public has come to know and love.”

Danny Gonzalez commented: When your idols becomes rivals the friendship and respect has no choice but to go out the window. When such a situation happens those people now become an obstacle in your way and in front of your dreams. On January 18th Chris is merely an opponent in my way and I guarantee to bring him an all out war!

JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO of Star Boxing, and the promoter of both Algieri and Gonzalez stated: “Both Algieri and Gonzalez jumped at the chance of fighting each other at the Theater at MSG. Although they know each other well and are Star Boxing stablemates, they both recognize the enormous opportunity this fight provides and I am looking forward to January 18.”

