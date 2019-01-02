Elk Boxing Club announce Elk River Rumble

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

On Saturday January 26th DawgHouse Promotions and Elk River Boxing Club will be presenting the Elk River Rumble. This event will include Professional and Amateur Boxing bouts along with MMA and kickboxing bouts .

The feature bouts will be David Daniel of Saint Albans WV will face Jp Colvin in a Professional Boxing bout for the World Boxing League North American Light Heavyweight Title.

Mikael Bosse and Jeremy Lane Pro Boxing bout for the Super Middleweight World Boxing League Intercontinental Master’s Title.

See Also

There will also be several Amateur Boxing bouts featuring several local boxers including Tyler Nichols from Roane County Chris Stephens from Clay Trae Stout, Tyler Conrad from Braxton County . And a Heavyweight Bout Trenton Harper vs Clayton Fields

There will be also be Kickboxing and MMA Bouts featuring Michael Jordan from Clendenin and David Gibson from Roane County .

This event will be held at the Old Clendenin Middlen School In Clendenin. Doors open at 6:30pm and fights begin at 7:30pm tickets available at the door or in advance by contacting Rob Fletcher 681 313 6001.