The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing is wishing super welterweight prospect Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora a happy 21st birthday today (December 28).

Fundora, the undefeated southpaw (11-0, 7 KOs) has the double distinction of being one of the hottest young fighters in boxing at 154 lbs. and, standing at a mind-blowing 6’ 7”, is also the tallest fighter to ever compete in the division.

Fundora is currently hard at work with father/trainer Freddy Fundora in Coachella, California, preparing to face also undefeated Donnie Marshall (10-0, 6 KOs) early next year.

See Also

“I celebrated with my family Christmas morning, but we got right back to work later that day,” said Fundora of his training through the holidays. “We train hard for everybody, no matter their record.”

Used to often having up to a foot of height advantage over his opponents, Fundora says he’s actually happy that, at over 6’, Marshall is also on the tall side for the division. “I want to give the fans a good fight, but I expect a victory. The fact that he’s over six feet tall makes no difference to me. It’s maybe even easier because I don’t have to bend my knees as much.”

Fundora has only been a professional for just over two years, but has made the most of it by beating undefeated fighters, including Minnesota’s then 9-0 Ve Shawn Owens on national television, as well as several other tough tests.

“It feels good that people are already recognizing my skills and work,” he continued. “Hopefully by the end of this year, I’ll be ready to take on rated guys and fight for titles. That’s my plan.”

Promoter Lewkowicz says Fundora is headed for big things this coming year.

“I already have boxing’s youngest super middleweight champion in history, WBC Champion David Benavidez, and soon I will have the tallest junior middleweight champ in history as well,” said a proud Lewkowicz. Sebastian will be impossible to stop at 154. It is only a matter of time.”