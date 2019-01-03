Manny Pacquiao looking for knockout against Adrien Broner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Manny Pacquiao 60-7 (39) will be gunning for the knockout when he takes on Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 19.

The 40-year-old Filipino says that his stoppage win over Lucas Matthysse in July reminded him how much fun it is to win by knockout.

“I am not making a prediction but my goal is to knock out Broner,” said Pacquiao ahead of a training session at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California that included 12 rounds on the mitts.

See Also

“I am looking for a knockout against Broner. I have to maximise the opportunity. I forgot how much fun it was winning a fight by knockout was until I stopped Lucas Matthysse last summer to win the WBA [regular] welterweight title.

“It felt great to win that way and the fans loved it too, so why not try for it again?

“I have nothing personal against Adrien Broner. This fight is strictly business. He is fun. He makes me laugh. He knows how to sell himself and to sell a fight.”

The Broner fight will be Pacquiao’s first in the United States since he outpointed Jessie Vargas in November 2016. Broner drew with Vargas in his last outing in April 2018.

Trainer Buboy Fernandez, who replaced longtime coach Freddie Roach in controversial circumstances following Pacquiao’s loss to Jeff Horn in 2017, is happy with his charge’s preparation for the fight.

“I am very pleased with the training camp Manny has had. His footwork, distance and angles are coming together nicely,” said Fernandez.

“When he hits the mitts it sounds like an explosion. I have never felt such raw power.”

Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune credits Pacquiao’s roadwork for his longevity.

“He runs like a deer,” said Fortune. “No one can keep up with him. That’s the secret to his success – his work ethic and his stamina.

“He has the strongest foundation of any fighter with whom I’ve worked. His legs and calves still generate more power and speed than younger fighters.”

Roach, who has returned to the Pacquiao in an assistant trainer capacity, believes that the veteran has aged like good wine.

“I think experience has made Manny a better fighter. He still trains harder than anyone,” said Roach.

“I like Broner as a fighter. I think he has excellent boxing skills. But Broner has never faced anyone like Manny.

“Broner will be mentally exhausted within four rounds and physically spent within six. It will be impossible for Broner to keep pace with the Manny Pacquiao of this training camp.”