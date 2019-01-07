Amir Khan awaiting counter offer for Kell Brook fight before deciding on Terence Crawford bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan 33-4 (20) is believed to be waiting on an offer to face Kell Brook 38-2 (26) before he decides whether to pursue the all-British grudge match or sign on to face WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 34-0 (25).

Various media outlets reported that the Crawford-Khan fight was a done deal for Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 20, but the undefeated American’s promoter Bob Arum denied the fight was a done deal.

Speaking to Sirius XM Fight Nation 93 over the weekend, the Top Rank boss explained the status of the fight negotiations.

See Also

“It’s really premature at this point,” said Arum. “My guys are working really hard on putting it together. I hope they will be successful in doing it. But you’re asking me if it’s a done deal and it’s not done yet.

“I’m not going to say it’s done until it’s done. But it’s certainly a fight that we would love to promote.”

The 32-year-old Khan is undefeated at 147-pounds since moving up in weight five years ago but has never contested a major world title at the weight. A fight against the WBO welterweight champion would afford him the opportunity.

Khan is believed to be leaning toward facing the 31-year-old Omaha southpaw, who he believes he can beat. It doesn’t hurt that the Bolton boxer has been reportedly offered £3.9 million to face the American.

But with Khan having one fight left on his contract with Matchroom Boxing – who also promote Brook – Eddie Hearn is keen to make the all-British battle instead.

Last month Hearn stated that Khan could earn twice as much to face his domestic rival than he could to fight Crawford.

Whether Hearn is prepared to stump up £7.8 million for Khan to face Brook remains to be seen.