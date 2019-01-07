Dillian Whyte may have to wait for shot at Anthony Joshua after rumours emerge of Jarrell Miller fight in NYC

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 25-1 (18) has revealed he may have to wait even longer for his highly-anticipated rematch with unified champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) after rumours emerged that ‘AJ’ will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against undefeated American Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) in New York City instead.

Joshua, 29, was scheduled to return to the ring at Wembley Stadium in London on April 13 but that date and venue now appear to be in jeopardy if Whyte – who defeated Dereck Chisora by KO11 in a slugfest in December – is to be believed.

“Rumour has it that Joshua’s gonna fight Miller in Madison Square Garden, so let’s see. It’s a small world and a lot of things you hear in boxing there’s usually a massive amount of truth to it,” Whyte, 30, told iFL TV.

The WBC and WBO number one contender – who is also ranked number four by the WBA – said that he is still waiting to hear back from Eddie Hearn, who promotes both Whyte and Joshua, about their proposed fight. Whyte is scheduled to have a sit-down with the Matchroom Boxing boss later this month.

“I have no idea [if I’m fighting Joshua]. I don’t know what’s going on. I expected him and his team to have at least contacted me,” said Whyte.

“I’m not meeting Eddie until another two weeks. That’s not enough time to prepare for a fight like that.

“You need to know what’s going on so you start preparing from now. I need to know what I’m doing now, why at the end of the month?

“I’m meant to be meeting him, I think the 14th or 15th.”

Joshua, who watched the Whyte versus Chisora rematch from ringside, said that he would happily face the Brixton banger in a rematch of their entertaining scrap three years ago that the Olympic gold medallist won by TKO7 if a unification fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) couldn’t be made next.