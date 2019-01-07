Freddie Roach: Floyd Mayweather could face the winner of Manny Pacquiao versus Adrien Broner next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Freddie Roach has called for a rematch between his former star pupil Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) and his arch-nemesis Floyd Mayweather Jr 50-0 (27) in 2019.

Southpaw Pacquiao, 40, is currently putting the finishing touches on his preparation ahead of his fight against Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 19.

Hall of Fame trainer Roach, who is working as an assistant trainer to coach Buboy Fernandez in the Pacquiao camp after being sensationally sacked by the Filipino superstar in the wake of his surprise loss to Australian Jeff Horn in 2017, told Hoy TV he hasn’t given up on the idea of a second go-round after Mayweather comfortably outpointed Pacquiao in May 2015.

See Also

“I think the winner of this fight [Pacquiao vs Broner] could get him in his next fight,” said the Wild Card Boxing Gym boss.

Mayweather was last in action against a professional boxer in September 2015 when he outboxed former WBC welterweight champion Andre Berto to a 12-round decision before retiring for two years.

In 2017 Mayweather was lured back to the ring by a big-money offer to face UFC star and boxing debutante Conor McGregor.

Last month the 41-year-old American was involved in a farcical but lucrative first-round knockout of 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout on New Year’s Eve in Japan. Nasukawa had never boxed before.

“Nothing official yet, but why did Mayweather fight that fight? To get back in the public eye? I think so. I think he could be available next,” said Roach.

Reflecting on the first Mayweather-Pacquiao bout, Roach revealed the disappointment in the corner when the former eight-division world titleholder informed them that his shoulder was injured after the fourth round.

It was the turning point in the fight, according to Roach.

“I just hope it happens because I was very disappointed in the last Mayweather fight,” said Roach. “It does bother me because we went into the fight and Manny told me in the fourth that his shoulder was hurt. At that point he was just going through the motions and so forth.

“I wish we had done surgery [before the fight] so it didn’t blow out. But it did blow out in the fourth round.”