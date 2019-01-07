Lee Selby planning move up in weight as he hunts for a second world title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Welshman ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 26-2 (9) is plotting his return to the ring in his bid to become a two-weight world champion after losing his IBF featherweight crown to classy Leeds boxer Josh Warrington 28-0 (6) last May.

The 31-year-old lost his IBF 126-pound title in his fifth defence against Warrington by razor-thin split decision after being cut over the left eye by a head-clash in the second round and over the right eye in the sixth.

The five-foot-eight-and-a-half Selby is contemplating a move up to either the super featherweight or lightweight divisions after battling the scales for years.

“I struggled with the weight my whole career — I’m big framed. Ideally, once I’d won the world title in 2015 I should have vacated and moved up, because after the first defence the snap just wasn’t there,” he said to The Mirror.

“Two or three weeks out from fights I was looking great, strong as an ox and fit as a fiddle, but losing that last stone took it out of me.

“Some of the stuff I’ve done to make weight is not normal. I’d be chewing my food but not swallowing it, I wouldn’t tell my team. Hot baths…

“I’d have a bowl of salad, a tiny bit of white fish. Then I’d have another meal and spit it out — it was bad. I didn’t rehydrate as well.

“Now, moving on, I still have the boxing skills and extra sharpness because I won’t be dehydrated and struggling to make weight, and the power difference is a massive difference.

“The power has always been there, losing that last bit of weight just drains me. I’m looking forward to it and I’ll be a different fighter.

“If I didn’t think I could achieve a world title or be involved in big fights I wouldn’t do it, it’s too hard a sport to be second best.”