Manny Pacquiao physically and spiritually prepared for Adrien Broner

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons says that Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) is not just physically prepared for his fight against Adrien Broner 33-3-1 (24) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 19 – he’s also spiritually ready to do battle.

American Gibbons revealed that the reigning WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion has been hosting bible study classes with his supporters at his house in Los Angeles, California in preparation for the bout in two weeks’ time.

“The faith in God carries the Senator threw all adversity,” Gibbons told The Manila Times by phone over the weekend.

“He [Pacquiao] still holds it as people comes to his house constantly, he does some bible studies and plays guitar to a lot of people.”

Gibbons added that Pacquiao has not been distracted and has been solely focused on the Broner fight during this camp.

“He’s a rejuvenated Manny with a lot of focus. A Manny that just feels good where the direction of his career is going,” Gibbons added.

“Senator Pacquiao is mentally and physically in the best he can be right now. He has had a fantastic camp and is feeling great.”

Nonito Donaire Sr, who was drafted into Pacquiao’s training camp for his last fight against Lucas Matthysse and wraps Pacquiao’s hands, confirmed Gibbons’ statements.

“He is mentally prepared and very happy. Being happy is important before the fight. If you are mentally distracted, you have no focus and that’s a problem,” said Donaire Sr, the father of former four-division world titleholder Nonito Donaire Jr.

“But so far, I don’t see any problem and distractions.

“He is always telling what can I say about his performance. I told him his counter-punching and cutting is good.”

The fight will be Pacquiao’s first bout in the United States in more than two years after defeating Matthysse in Malaysia last year and losing to Jeff Horn in Australia in 2017.