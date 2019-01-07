Suriyan Satorn Loses to Xiang Jing in War

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Suriyan Satorn, aka Kompayak Shinji Dojo (K. CP Freshmart) who is a former WBC World Light Flyweight and Interim WBA World Flyweight champion of Thailand failed to capture WBC Silver Light Flyweight belt after lost to “rattlesnake” Xiang Jing of China via wide margin unanimous decision on January 5 at Suzhou Olympic sport center in Jiangsu, China.

The Thailander tried to use his aggressive style since the opening round but the Chinese fighter had superior boxing skill than him therefore Jing dominated than his foe since the second round. But Suriyan landed his big punches to body and face of Jing in some rounds and near to drop Jing out in a rounds of second half. Later, Suriyan was knocked down in the last minute of round 12 by a counter hit from the Chinese. All 3 judges gave wide margin unanimous decision to Xiang Jing, 120-107, 119-108 and 119-108 and he retained his Silver title in 108 pounds division for the first time.

As his 36-year old Suriyan may not have very good stamina same as when he captured WBC World Light Flyweight title in 2011 but he could stand for 12 rounds because he has a lot of responsibility to train and practice. We hope after some rests he will come back to the boxing road again either a world ranking boxer or a good trainer.

See Also

Thai boxing fans are always support to you, our world champion, Suriyan Satorn.

* I have to say thank you to Kevin P. Noone who is a WBC supervisor of this fight that he sent a nice photo to me to use in this article.