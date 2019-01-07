TJ Doheny set to make maiden world title defence at Madison Square Garden on January 18 after signing with Matchroom Boxing USA

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super bantamweight champion TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 20-0 (14) will return to the ring in his first outing since winning the world title when he appears of Matchroom Boxing’s big card from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 18 live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

The news comes as Doheny announced he has signed with a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA.

While no opponent has been named it is expected that the title challenger will come from the lower half of the IBF’s top 15 at 122-pounds.

See Also

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be joining the principal team in professional boxing today,” said Doheny. “I believe with Matchroom Boxing and my management team at MTK Global I have the perfect blend to help me achieve my ultimate goals in the sport of boxing.

“I am really excited to getting the ball rolling with my first defense on January 18 at Madison Square Garden. This fight will give me the momentum I need going into really big year.”

The Portlaois-born southpaw snatched the world title from reigning champion Ryosuke Iwasa 25-3 (16) by unanimous decision at the world-famous Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan in August.

Doheny is chasing title unification bouts later this year with WBA boss Daniel Roman 26-2-1 (10) high on the hit list.

“I’m delighted to welcome TJ to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “TJ is always in great fights and he is coming off a huge win in Japan to capture the title.

“He will make the first defense of his title at Madison Square Garden on Jan 18 and if he comes through will attempt to unify the division against WBA champ Danny Roman in the spring. There are some great fights to be made at 122-pounds and we expect to see all of them on DAZN.”

The 32-year-old Australian-based Irishman is trained out of Boston, Massachusetts by Hector Bermudez.

The Madison Square Garden show will also feature WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 26-0 (16) defending his crown against Artur Akavov 19-2 (8) and WBO super flyweight champ Amanda Serrano 35-1-1 (26) putting her belt on the line against Eva Voraberger 24-5 (11).

In other action former featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight champion Jorge Linares 45-4 (28) locks horns with Pablo Cesar Cano 31-7-1 (21) over 10 while former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri 22-3 (8) will face Daniel Gonzalez 17-1-1 (7) in another 10-rounder.

Undefeated heavyweight contender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) is also scheduled to appear in a 12-round fight against an opponent to be named.