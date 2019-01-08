Dillian Whyte slams Anthony Joshua, says the heavyweight champ only wants easy fights

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) of avoiding him and taking easy fights.

The 30-year-old Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ is the number one contender for the WBO title held by Joshua, who is also the WBA and IBF champion.

“I called him out there live thinking the fight could be made and I was very disappointed with Anthony’s response,” Whyte told The Sports Bar on Talk Sport.

“I was ready for him to say ‘Okay, let’s get it on’. [WBC champion Deontay] Wilder is not going to fight him because he doesn’t want it and is fighting Tyson Fury. But from his answer – and the way he was acting – I think AJ might want the fight, but I don’t think his team wants the fight.”

Joshua, 29, is scheduled to return to the ring at Wembley Stadium in London on April 13 against an opponent to be named. But rumours have been circulating recently that Joshua will abandon that date and venue to pursue a fight against unbeaten American Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) in New York City.

“I think AJ is going into the business now thinking ‘I can have mediocre, easy fights and still make a load of money’ so why not?” continued Whyte. “Realistically, if he wanted to fight Wilder… after Wilder came over with the $50 million he still didn’t want to fight him. He had whatever excuse he had for why the Wilder fight didn’t happen. First he said he wanted to fight Tyson Fury before Tyson Fury came back.

“But now Tyson Fury has come back with a good performance against Wilder all of a sudden he is saying ‘Oh, now I want to fight Wilder because Tyson Fury lost.’ But I didn’t think Tyson Fury did himself any injustice in that fight.

“If anything, I thought he put on a great performance and he boxed well.”